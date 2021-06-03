Doug Hitchner: Age, children, spouse, height, baseball, career, worth

Doug Hitchner has maintained a pretty low profile since he married the well-known journalist and white house correspondent Hallie Jackson. They had a pretty private wedding ceremony but have since separated. What are the two up to now? What is the current update of their love lives? Join us to know more.

Doug Hitchner is a great baseball player and even became the coach of the team he played in while in university. He managed to keep the media out of his life for a long time. We will share with you all the facts about him and where he stands with his ex-wife Hallie Jackson.

Doug Hitchner biography

Name: Douglas Hitchner

Douglas Hitchner Date of birth: 10th January 1983

10th January 1983 Doug Hitchner age: 38 years old

38 years old Nationality: American

American Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Occupation: Baseball coach

Baseball coach Doug Hitchner net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Doug Hitchner height: 6 feet 1 inch

Early life and education

The former coach was born in the United States on 10th January 1983. He has kept details about his childhood and parents under wraps. He is, however, 38 years old in 2021.

After he graduated from high school, he was a notable baseball player. He attended John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, where he pursued baseball while in college. His role was as a catcher, and he was great at blocking as well.

Doug Hitchner baseball

What does Doug Hitchner do? After completing university, he did not pursue another career. He stayed on in his university as a baseball coach instead of a player. Since then, there has been no more information released on Doug Hitchner's job.

Doug Hitchner and Hallie Jackson

Doug Hitchner became famous after he tied the knot with the well-known NBC journalist Hallie Jackson. The two met while they were still studying at John Hopkins University. Doug was ahead of Hallie by a year, and their meeting was inevitable. They began courting while still in school and maintained the relationship for a long time.

Is Hallie Jackson married to Doug Hitchner?

Almost 11 years ago, in 2010, Hitchner asked Jackson to marry him, and she agreed. They had a stunning ceremony in Pennsylvania. Their wedding was private and very exclusive, open only to family and friends.

Hallie Jackson and Frank Thorp

Hallie Jackson and Doug are separated. She is now in a relationship with Frank Thorp, an NBC News reporter and producer.

There has been no Frank Thorp and Hallie Jackson wedding yet, but the happy couple announced the birth of a baby girl. Their daughter is called Monroe Jackson Thorpe, nicknamed Ro. Their daughter was born a couple of weeks earlier than expected, but she was born healthy in 2020.

In several of her Instagram posts, Hallie has expressed the joy of being a mother as being much more fulfilling than she initially expected.

Networth

Some sources estimate that the former coach's networth is $500,000. His ex-wife's networth is $1,000,000 as of 2018, and her salary at NBC is $200,000.

He also has a Facebook account @Doug Hitchner, but he is not active there at all. He seems to barely have an online presence.

Doug Hitchner became famous after his wife also became famous because of her significant achievements on TV. He has managed to maintain his life under the radar and kept us guessing while at it. Is he also in a relationship like his ex-wife? We may never know.

