Wydad Casablanca are desperate for a win as president Said Naciri has promised R127 000 for each player if they beat Kaizer Chiefs

The North Africans, Wydad, are trailing Chiefs 1-0 heading to the second leg of the CAF Champions League match this weekend

A winner between the two sides will set up a date against either Al Ahly or ES Tunis in a mouth-watering continental final

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ahead of their tight CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend, Wydad Casablanca president Said Naciri has increased the bonuses to motivate his troops.

Naciri is serious about reaching the final of the inter-club tournament and is hoping the offer will ensure they reverse the 1-0 loss his team suffered at home last weekend.

Media reports in North Africa suggest that the boss has promised an improved remuneration for individual players for a win over Amakhosi.

Wydad Casablanca president Said Naciri has promised improved bonuses for a win over Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Wydad Casablanca boss Said Naciri promises R127 000 if they beat Kaizer Chiefs

According to KickOff, Naciri has decided to increase the money promised to the players as they hope to return home as victors.

The website reports that the originally agreed bonus of 60,000 dirhams has been raised to 80,000 dirhams which roughly converts to about R127,000 for each player.

Wydad are scheduled to face Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 6pm and will target an early goal to unsettle their hosts.

A Moroccan social media page specialising in football, MagribFoot reported that the president has upped the ante when it comes to financial rewards.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Kaizer Chiefs looking to make history against Wydad Casablanca

The Soweto giants have never reached the final of the continental tournament and will be gunning for their debut. As they continue and seen as underdogs, Chiefs have defied the odds this time and managed to book a spot in the semis - they have now set one foot in the last stage.

However, they still have to go out there and finish the job at home. A goalless draw for coach Arthur Zwane’s troops will be enough to reach the final.

At the same time, the Glamour Boys fans are holding their breath to see their team bag a win for them to claim the bragging rights when it comes to their rivals.

They will hope to emulate the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, these are the only two DStv Premiership sides that have tasted continental glory.

Kubheka shares advice to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Wydad Casablanca clash

Taking a glance at previous reports, Briefly News reported that ahead of their eagerly-anticipated CAF Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca this weekend, Kaizer Chiefs are being told to go for an all-out attack.

According to former defender Nhlanhla Kubheka, Amakhosi should not be scared. Chiefs head to the clash leading with 1-0 and will be targeting another victory at home to cement their place in the final.

However, with the Moroccans looking to unsettle the Soweto giants at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening at 6pm, the clash is far from over and it is expected to be a cracker.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za