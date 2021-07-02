Reactions Flood for 25K’s New Single ‘Hustlers Prayer’ Featuring A-Reece

Pretoria rapper 25K appeased calls by his fans to serve them the heat with his latest offering Hustlers Prayer , off his upcoming album, Pheli Makaveli

The Ghetto Angels rapper recruited the services of one of South Africa's biggest hip hop acts, A-Reece, in the new single which hit the streets on Friday

Hustlers Prayer is produced by fellow-hip hop artist and producer Zoocci Coke Dope and is available on all digital streaming platforms

It seems rapper 25K's Hustlers Prayer has gone down well with the majority of the local hip hop scene's rap heads, who continue to bob their heads to the banger.

The latest single off 25K's upcoming album, Pheli Makaveli, released on Friday with the able collaboration nod of one of the hottest lyricists on the streets, A-Reece.

The smoking-hot banger 'Hustlers Prayer' by rapper 25K featuring A-Reece has gone down particularly well with Mzansis hip hop heads. Image: @thereal_25k/ @areecesa/ Instagram.

Nearly 24 hours have trickled by since the single's release but social media has not quit talking about the fire produced by the pair-up. It is safe to conclude that expectations were anything but disappointed as the attention now shifts to the official release of Pheli Makaveli.

The Pretoria-based rapper has not given an indication but the track, curated by fellow-Mzansi rapper and producer, Zoocci Coke Dope, received the gold standard as industry peers and fans alike flooded Twitter timelines bursting with high levels of excitement.

Twitter reacts en masse following much-anticipated 'Hustlers Prayer' drop

Fans went berserk at the first listen to the hip hop banger. Many of them praised the lyrical genius of A-Reece while others credited the work put in behind the scenes to produce the smoking-hot tune.

Briefly News took a look at some of the standout Twitter comments below.

