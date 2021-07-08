Busted: Zodwa Wabantu’s Rehab Story Comes Crashing Down

Zodwa Wabantu has been exposed by fans for lying about checking into rehab for alleged substance abuse

The media personality recently shared a video of herself checking into the facility, but only days later, was spotted holidaying with friends

Fans took to social media to call her out on the lie, but the starlet decided to completely ignore the disappointed followers

Zodwa Wabantu had fans and followers applauding her when she announced that she would be going to rehab to treat a substance abuse habit.

Zodwa Wabantu has been caught out for lying about going to rehab. Image: @zodwalibram

The media personality even posted a video of herself checking in to the facility. However, while many applauded her, a few couldn’t hide their suspicion. Zodwa had previously made the rehab claim and it turned out to be a promo, so many did not want to be bitten twice.

It seems their suspicions were not far-fetched. Zodwa Wabantu recently took to social media to post a video of herself frolicking on a yacht in open waters.

The stress-free celeb seemed to have forgotten what she told fans just a few days ago, however that didn’t stop them from demanding answers.

Instagram users flooded her comments section with the same question:

@onesimojonas said: “I thought you were in rehab.”

@buntu.za said: “The rehab thing is over already?”

@ultimate_mthoe said: “When did you leave rehab?”

@khunda_khuli said: “Rehab? Advert?”

@fana.dlamini said: “Did you escape rehab?”

Briefly News had previously reported that Mzansi applauded Zodwa for taking a step towards treating her alleged drug abuse.

Zodwa Wabantu checks herself into rehab but Mzansi is suspicious

Zodwa Wabantu came out with the real and raw truth and she no longer cared what people thought. Sis admitted her flaws admitted that she had a substance abuse problem. Zodwa checked herself into rehab.

In the video, Zodwa said:

“The truth is, I am the only one responsible for my health, my alcoholism, my drug addiction… Since we on lockdown I am taking this opportunity to look after my demons.”

However, some had doubts whether this was legit or just a marketing ploy.

