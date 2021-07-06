Zodwa Wabantu Checks Herself into Rehab, People Question If It’s Legit

Zodwa Wabantu has admitted on social media that she has an alcohol and drug problem and has allegedly checked herself into rehab

Sharing a clip of her entering the rehabilitation centre, Zodwa claimed it was time to sort her problems out

While some are applauding Zodwa for getting help and raising awareness, others feel that it looks like another marketing stunt

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Zodwa Wabantu has come out with the real and raw truth and she no longer cares what people think. Sis is admitting her flaws and she’s working on them too.

Taking to social media with total transparency, Zodwa admitted that she has a substance abuse problem. Zodwa has checked herself into rehab and she’s owning it.

Zodwa Wabantu posted a clip where she claimed she has checked herself into rehab. Some feel the clip is just for PR purposes. Images: @zodwalibram

Source: Facebook

In the video, Zodwa said:

“The truth is, I am the only one responsible for my health, my alcoholism, my drug addiction… Since we on lockdown I am taking this opportunity to look after my demons.”

This is definitely not something easy to admit, nor is it easy to accept. We commend Zodwa for taking responsibility and seeking help. However, some have doubts whether this is legit or just a marketing ploy.

Zodwa posted:

Fans took to the comment section to applaud Zodwa on this post. Gurl, you are doing something not many can and your people are proud.

@tia_tha_blq_hppie posted:

“We applaud you for taking the step and setting the example so many of our people need to follow. We wish you all the best on your journey to sobriety. Thank you for continuing to inspire.”

@truthfullyyours100 clapped:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“Drug and alcohol awareness.”

@ndumiey_ndumiey commented:

“Well done queen.”

Despite Zodwa’s apparent transparency, some feel this is all a public relations scheme and that Zodwa is not really getting help.

@Thandylovesmakeup said:

“Your advertising skills are dope. A lot of people will indeed go to rehab after seeing this.”

@tshedivee dished it out:

“Influencing can be tricky at times ne, the bag is empty but at least we get the message... check yourself in from time to time.”

smarty_3_14 found it humorous:

“Advertising oro kanjani. That case looks empty, felt sorry for poor man's eyes.”

Zodwa Wabantu’s 'eggciting' business venture has Mzansi cracking

Zodwa Wabantu is running a hilarious competition to boost sales for her egg business. The media personality's latest marketing gimmick has some of her fans laughing out loud.

Briefly News reported that the exotic dancer took to Instagram on Wednesday, 30 June to share the poster of the competition she's currently running.

According to the poster, customers stand a chance to welcome Zodwa into their homes for breakfast if they buy three or more trays of her eggs. Instagram and Twitter users shared hilarious reactions to Zodwa's post.

While some applauded her business moves, many questioned why they have to pay for breakfast on top of the money they spent on the eggs.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za