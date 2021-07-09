There have been protests in and around Durban central as many South Africans have allegedly come out in support of former president Jacob Zuma

Zuma was recently incarcerated but it seems as though unrest has risen as many across the country and KZN in specific are demanding his release

Images and videos of the protests have been making its way through social media while various hashtags have been trending

Roads in Durban central have come to a complete stop as burning tyres and protests are dominating the city. The protests are allegedly caused by the arrest and incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele stated that the protests were reportedly linked to Zuma but this was yet to be confirmed. Mbele said that the SAPS are currently monitoring the situation across Durban and will be unblocking roads as soon as possible.

Marshall Security's Andreas Mathios stated that in Durban there have been sporadic incidents of the stoning of vehicles and burning of tyres.

Protests have taken Durban over as many Jacob Zuma supporters demand his release from jails. Image: @Mfundoyakhe_S

Source: Twitter

According to The Witness, Mathios stated that Umgeni Road in Durban has been blocked and Metro Polie have been diverting motorists through alternative routines away from Alpine road due to the violent protests.

eNCA reported that there was also chaos on the N2 where grim scenes could be witnessed. Near the KwaDukuza toll plaza in KZN, the roads were blocked by a number of people.

The Department of Correctional Services briefed the media recently on Zuma's conditions in jail

Previously, Briefly News reported that in a media briefing on Thursday, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola explained the Correctional Services processes in the execution of the Constitutional Court judgement relating to former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment for contempt of court.

Zuma handed himself over to the KwaZulu-Natal police shortly before midnight on Wednesday, News24 reports. This comes after Zuma asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to grant him a stay on the warrant of arrest while awaiting the Constitutional Court to hear his rescission application.

Lamola stated that Zuma is being kept at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, which is a new generation correctional centre that also has a hospital section. He added that Zuma would be kept in isolation as a precaution.

