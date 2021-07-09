Pietermaritzburg High Court Dismisses Zuma's Stay of Arrest Attempt

The Pietermaritzburg High Court gave its verdict on former President Jacob Zuma's application for a stay of arrest on Friday

With all parties involved present at the virtual judgement, Judge Jerome Mnguni dismissed Zuma's application

Zuma will remain in prison while waiting for his rescission application to be heard by the Constitutional Court on Monday

Former President Jacob Zuma will remain in prison after the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal ruled against his application for a stay of arrest on Friday.

Zuma filed the application on Tuesday, a day before the Constitutional Court's set deadline for the police to arrest him, according to BusinessLIVE.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application for a stay the warrant of execution of his arrest on Friday. Images: Themba Hadebe & Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

Judge Jerome Mnguni gave his verdict on Friday in which he stated the court was dismissing Zuma's application with costs.

"In this matter, I shall read the order. The order is as follows, the following order shall issue the application is dismissed with costs. Such costs to included these occasioned by the employment of senior counsel," said Judge Mnguni in a quote by EWN.

Zuma began serving his 15-month sentence on Wednesday. He is currently being held at the Estcourt correctional services and will later be transferred to a Westville prison to carry out his prison sentence.

According to reports by TimesLIVE, had Judge Mnguni granted Zuma his application for a stay of arrest Zuma would have been released from prison ahead of his Constitutional Court rescission application set to happen on the 12th of July.

Jacob Zuma: Protests dominate Durban and surrounding areas in support of Msholozi

Briefly News recently reported that roads in Durban central have come to a complete stop as burning tyres and protests are dominating the city. The protests are allegedly caused by the arrest and incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele stated that the protests were reportedly linked to Zuma but this was yet to be confirmed. Mbele said that the SAPS are currently monitoring the situation across Durban and will be unblocking roads as soon as possible.

Marshall Security's Andreas Mathios stated that in Durban there have been sporadic incidents of the stoning of vehicles and burning of tyres.

According to The Witness, Mathios stated that Umgeni Road in Durban has been blocked and Metro Polie have been diverting motorists through alternative routines away from Alpine road due to the violent protests.

