Thuli Madonsela Hopes Jacob Zuma Will Learn From His Arrest

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela had a message for former President Jacob Zuma in regard to his arrest

Madonsela said that Zuma would have not gone to jail had he obeyed the Constitutional Court's order

She went on to say that she hopes Zuma learns from this incident and obeys future court orders like ordinary citizens have to

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has come out with some words for former President Jacob Zuma.

According to EWN Madonsela stated that she was sorry that the former president is now in prison, however, she hoped that he learnt a lesson from the ordeal.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says that she hopes former President Jacob Zuma has learnt a lesson about obeying court orders. Images: Darren Stewart & Themba Hadebe

Source: Getty Images

She further went on to say that Zuma did not have to go to jail, all he had to was take accountability for his actions and obey a court like ordinary South African citizens have to.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court by defying a court order to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and give testimony.

Madonsela also stated that while we can't change our past actions we can however learn from the mistakes and subsequent consequences.

"But the good thing is we cannot reinvent the past, but we can learn from its consequences, and do better as we go forward, and I hope you, former president, will do the same,” she said in quote by EWN

Madonsela dismisses claims against her in regard to the appointment of State Capture chairperson

In an interview with TimesLIVE Madonsela rubbished Zuma's claims that she broke the law when she gave Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng the authority to appoint the State Capture Commission of Inquiry chairperson.

Zuma made these utterances while addressing his supporters outside his residence at Nkandla on Sunday. Zuma said that his battle with the Constitutional Court all started with Madonsela's decision.

Madonsela accused Zuma of playing politics. Zuma highlighted that deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not the first choice for the position but Seraj Desai was. Desai fell ill before taking the position and therefore Zondo's appointment was unjust.

Madonsela stated that Zuma's claims were unfounded because he never indicated that there was a conflict of interest between him and Zondo when Zondo's appointment was announced.

Pietermaritzburg High Court dismisses Zuma's stay of arrest attempt

Briefly News recently reported that Zuma will remain in prison after the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal ruled against his application for a stay of arrest on Friday.

Zuma filed the application on Tuesday, a day before the Constitutional Court's set deadline for the police to arrest him, according to BusinessLIVE.

Judge Jerome Mnguni gave his verdict on Friday in which he stated the court was dismissing Zuma's application with costs.

"In this matter, I shall read the order. The order is as follows, the following order shall issue the application is dismissed with costs. Such costs to included these occasioned by the employment of senior counsel," said Judge Mnguni in a quote by EWN.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za