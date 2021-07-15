Economic Freedom Fighters and its leader Julius Malema, announced they will not participate at the meeting organized by president Cyril Ramaphosa, Mzansi responds

Some people believe that Malema's EFF was right not to go there because they cannot be tasked with the responsibility of solving ANC and Ramaphosa’s problems

The meeting with all the opposition parties was scheduled for Wednesday and many South Africans have reacted with contrasting remarks on the party’s stance

Resulting from their decision to snub the meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans are now reacting to Economic Freedom Fighters' move.

The meeting was scheduled to see Ramaphosa engaging with all the opposing parties, including Julius Malema, as they look at plans and measures to curb the ongoing violent protests as well as looting.

At the same time, the meeting was set to pave the way forward in terms of intelligence, security, economic recovery among others. However, the fighters decided they will not heed the call by the president.

EFF took to Twitter to announce their move, and their stance has immediately attracted mixed reactions from the citizens.

The decision by the EFF to snub a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa has left Mzansi divided. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

The post reads:

@Ntsako Sibisi said:

“Better than attending and cause disruption let those who want to be part of it attend.”

@Limakatso Tontsi said:

“I believe as a leader who loves his country, he should be part of it since this is a nation's problem. They say actions speak louder than words. Now we see how he feels about his country.”

@Sipho Mpungose said:

“Give Malema a break. We are in this mess because of the ANC, its factional battles have cost the country so much. They are busy shifting blames and looking for a national intervention instead of owning up and act decisively and effectively.”

@Wanda Bekameva said:

“Maybe he thought VBS will be also on the agenda of that meeting since the meeting was about looting.”

@Katleho Msimango said:

“Quite petty of him. Clearly, he doesn’t have South Africa’s best interest at heart.”

@Matsobane Kganyago said:

“Good move EFF, Cyril and his comrades must seat down and resolve their issues than address their voters. This thing of pretending to be doing something must come to an end.”

@Munyaradzi Figo said:

“This is not ANC problem it's a country problem guys put aside politics and solve country problem.”

@Karen Amaterasu said:

“Good riddance....He was not even going to contribute anything. His presence is really not required nor needed in South Africa. What a useless and hopeless individual in politics.”

Julius Malema's Twitter account suspended following an inflammatory post

Looking at articles related to Malema, Briefly News carried a story that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has had his Twitter account suspended temporarily following tweets he made regarding the ongoing violent protests taking place across South Africa.

Malema's suspension was reported by Floyd Shivambu through a series of screengrabs on his Twitter account.

Malema had warned against President Cyril Ramaphosa mobilising the military in response to the violence.

