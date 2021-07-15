Premier Sihle Zikalala Caught on Camera Beating a Suspected Looter

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has reportedly been recorded assaulting a suspected looter in the north of Durban

The video was shared by Floyd Shivambu from the Economic Freedom Fighters as he could not understand why a premier would do this

South Africans have had various responses to the video and shared their reactions under Shivambu's social media post

Premier for KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalal has come under fire after he allegedly assaulted a young man. The man was suspected to be a part of the looting which is occurring in Phoenix, Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has come under fire for allegedly assaulting a young man believed to be linked to a looting incident in Phoenix. Zikalala was in the north on Durban on Wednesday where hundreds of looters were targeting many businesses, trucks and warehouses since the weekend.

A contingent of SAPS and Metro Police were with the Premier with a small amount of SANDF members.

TimeLIVE reported that after Zikalala left the area, police started using teargas, stun grenades and firing rubber bullets against people who had targetted a truck that was believed to have been carrying electronic goods.

On Thursday, Newzroom Africa screened a video in which a man was caught and hit on the back by the Premier. He managed to escape from Zikalala by running down an embankment.

EFF's Floyd Shivambu shares the video online with an intense caption

Take a look at some of the comments left under the post shared by Shivambu:

@KINGT85917992 said:

"Sihle acted as a parent there. You know sometimes you got to wake up your kid."

@SizlerZulu said:

"Instead of tweeting you should also be on the ground helping, just like you do when asking for votes."

@stuxkhunou stated:

"I salute him for acting like a parent. Well done comrade Sihle Zikalala."

EFF decided to snub the meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Earlier, Briefly News reported that resulting from their decision to snub the meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans are now reacting to Economic Freedom Fighters' move.

The meeting was scheduled to see Ramaphosa engaging with all the opposing parties, including Julius Malema, as they look at plans and measures to curb the ongoing violent protests as well as looting.

At the same time, the meeting was set to pave the way forward in terms of intelligence, security, economic recovery among others. However, the fighters decided they will not heed the call by the president.

