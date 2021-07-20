He’s Alone Now: South Africans React to Former SABC DJ Ngizwe Mchunu’s Arrest

Many South Africans are sharing their views regarding the arrest of former SABC broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu

The Jacob Zuma supporter handed himself over to the police on Monday and is accused of inciting violent protests and recent looting sprees

Some people feel he will be out of prison soon but many are celebrating his arrest, saying the authorities will always win

Following the arrest of former SABC radio broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu on Monday, many South Africans have shared their reactions. A well-known Jacob Zuma supporter, Mchunu has reportedly been in hiding fearing for his arrest.

However, he handed himself on to the police on Monday. Mchunu is facing charges related to the recent protests and looting sprees that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

It is reported that the former Ukhozi staffer will appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court and the social media community has now reacted to the news.

@Thato Nthateng said:

“I wonder who will fight for him since he was fighting for Zuma.”

@Sarah Mnisi said:

“Well done SAPS you are fixing the community of South Africa.”

@Laqueen Mngambi said:

“He was seeking popularism there, he got it now, but it’s a harsh one.”

@Shwan Kev-Gabvin said:

“He was supposed to be professional as a journalist or broadcaster and not show affiliation, it serves him right...and what is surprising is that most people calling for the release of Zuma don't even know why he was arrested in the first place.”

@Lwandile Qumba said:

“Lol good! I hope he gets not less than a year behind bars, he is one of the reasons so many lives were lost. Ayikhale iye ejele kemanje!”

@Phumie Nkambule said:

“Where are those criminals from Maimai now because the other day he addressed them.”

@Cyril Mukundi said:

“He once said he’s giving Ramaphosa 3 days to release Zuma. Now look where he is.”

@Simphiwe Thungo said:

“He will be back soon, jail is not a graveyard, ningasheshe nisineke maybe it's one week.”

@Pruddy Mkhonto said:

“Who cares about Ngizwe? Those people who paid him to tell citizens to loot, they must be the ones who feel sorry for him.”

@Shaun Sonke said:

“He was supposed to be a professional. No wonder why he is a former presenter.”

@Quinton Sompisi said:

“That's what happens when you show the middle finger to Ramaphosa and make ultimatums.”

DJ Ngizwe Mchunu hands himself over to police following KZN violence

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Former Ukhozi FM DJ and commentator Ngizwe Mchunu is expected to hand himself over to police officers at the Durban Central police station.

Mchunu made a public announcement on social media on Saturday that he would be handing himself over to police following allegations that he is one of those implicated in the protests, destruction and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefly News previously reported that after multiple reports by news outlets alleging that former State Security Agency intelligence officer Thulani Dlomo was identified as one of the 12 instigators of the violent protests that led to looting and destruction of infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Dlomo denies all involvement.

