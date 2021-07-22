A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa purchasing cows has social media buzzing

One Twitter user cheekily suggested that the politician will only get back to helping struggling communities once voting season comes around

Mzansi social media users had their own thoughts on the short clip and headed to the comments section to react

A video of what appears to be President Cyril Ramaphosa purchasing cattle has left many social media users a little confused. For one Twitter user, it looks like it's back to business as usual for opportunistic politicians in the aftermath of the recent looting action.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is suspected to have bought cattle at an auction. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

, @AdvoBarryRoux shared the clip along with these spicy actions:

"Thank you for cleaning and guarding the malls. See you again in February voting."

Mzansi social media users headed to the comments section to make their own deductions about the clip. A few even hilariously commented that the cow should bite the President's hands off.

Check out some of the comments below:

@matlala_neo said:

"Why didn't that cow just jumped and bite that entire hand vele? So there's nothing to use to hold that stupid tablet."

@ModisakengMusa said:

"The cow simply had to rise towards his side and break his hand!"

@Tim00565030 said:

"#MustBeNice being able to afford to purchase a cow that costs more than what we earn per annum."

@ExtremeNaheem said:

"So the EFF's strategy was to hide in their houses when the action was happening and then come out afterwards looking for cheap votes?"

@Luzuko_mxhosa said:

"EFF does not involve its self in ANC factional battles... pipe down."

@mcFuLLu said:

"My Billionare President vhathu."

@malefuj said:

"The motto is simple, you can vote for any political party but not ANC. They deserve to be punished. Enough is enough."

@Djchestie said:

"Remember he opened livestock auction activities..."

Ramaphosa's name among 14 heads of state whose numbers were 'leaked'

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is among a group of 14 heads of state and government members who were selected as people of interest by clients of NSO Group (an Israeli spyware company). The news was revealed in a press release issued by Amnesty International.

The press release suggested that there were a number of world leaders who might have had their smartphones hacked by the NSO Group's Pegasus Spyware. The release stated that there was new evidence which was uncovered by the Pegasus Project.

Amnesty International's Sheila Mohamed called the revelation 'unprecedented' and stated that it sent a chill down the spines of world leaders.

SABC News reported that Amnesty hinted that they were similar actions that were made against journalists and activists and it is now clear that the highest levels in government cannot get away from the so-called 'sinister' spread of the NSO's spyware.

According to The Guardian, the leaked database contains the cell numbers of the 14 heads of state. The NSO Group reportedly stated that although the numbers were on a list, there is no confirmation that the hack was attempted or successful.

The group continued by explaining that the database has 'no relevance' to the company.

