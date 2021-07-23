The SANDF and SAPS are working hand-in-hand to put an end to the taxi violence in Cape Town and prevent any looting

Soldiers and police officers are patrolling Khayelitsha to ensure the safety of the community members

The reasons for the SANDF being called in include to also allow for important routes taken by public transport to be cleared and used again

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed to Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Thursday. The SANDF is attempting to prevent any outbursts of violence and looting that had occurred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) were deployed alongside the SANDF. This comes shortly after reports emerged of ongoing taxi violence in the area. Essential public transport routes were also impacted by the taxi attacks.

The SANDF and SAPS have been deployed to Cape Town to put an end to the taxi violence and prevent any looting. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

According to News24, Khayelitsha Development Forum Chairperson Ndithini Tyhido says that the soldiers will be able to put an end to the ongoing taxi association feud. Tyhido stated that the situation was dire.

He explained that the deployment of SANDF has been welcomed by community members as commuters have suffered enough. Tyhido stated that the attack on public transport stemmed from the City's inability to resolve issues with the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations and the MyCiTi bus service.

A report by The Citizen revealed that MEC for Community Safety in the Western Cape Albert Fritz stated that there had been no reported incidents of taxi-related violence by the SAPS from Tuesday evening until Thursday afternoon.

Fritz explained that the increase in law enforcement presence has brought some sense of calm to taxi ranks and that the situation is being carefully monitored.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the Government was 'decisive' in condemning the violence in Phoenix, Durban

Previously, Briefly News reported that acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni recently stated that Government has been 'decisive' in terms of condemning the violence and killing of people in Phoenix, north of Durban last week.

Reports state that community forums within the area formed groups to keep themselves safe from those who were looting and burning shops down in KwaZulu-Natal.

Many groups in Phoenix resorted to vigilantism and at least 20 people who were allegedly attempting to loot and commit other crimes were killed.

