Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her application of rescission to the Constitutional Court is not about overturning the judgement

Mkhwebane stated that she wants ConCourt to reconsider the notion that she manipulated the Ethics Executive Code

She stated that her application is meant to ensure the protection of the Office of the Public Protector, including future Public Protectors

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has shared her intentions with her rescission application to the Constitutional Court in President Cyril Ramaphosa CR17 sealed bank statements judgement.

According to News24, Mkhwebane stated that her application is not to ask the ConCourt to overturn its judgement but to correct an error she believes the Constitutional Court made in the ruling.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The error in question is the notion that Mkhwebane manipulated the Ethics Executive code. She stated the court relied on an older version of the Ethics Executive Code while she relied on an amended version of the code that had differed in wording.

"The investigation team including myself and when the report reaches my desk we never changed any code. We utilised the 2007 code which was utilised even by my predecessor in several of the reports," said Mkhwebane in a quote by SABC News.

In an interview with SABC News, Mkhwebane stated that the decision to make the application of rescission to the Constitutional Court was to protect the office of the Public Protector as well as future Public Protectors who may take up office.

She stated that the judgement made it seem as though she had deliberately changed the code in order to find a reason to investigate Ramaphosa. Mkhwebane went onto say that the office of the Public Protector respects the judgment of the Constitutional Court.

Despite her disputes with the Constitutional Mkhwebane says she hopes that ConCourt will consider her application on merit and not on personal biases.

