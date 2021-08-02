Boity Thulo is feeling the heaviness that has come after Shona Ferguson’s sad and sudden passing was made public

Taking to social media, Boity let the people know that it is up to God to heal and that she trusts Connie will be comforted by His grace

Fans took to the comment section of Boity’s post to agree that God is the only one who can get Connie through this

Boity Thulo, like many other South Africans, is heartbroken over the passing of Shona Ferguson. Boity is putting trust in God to lift the heaviness that everyone is feeling.

Taking to social media to touch on the matter, Boity called on God to help Connie Ferguson and her family through this tough time.

Boity Thulo cannot begin to imagine the pain Connie Ferguson is feeling after losing Shona, but she knows God will give her strength. Image: @boity.

Boity trusts that as God brought an abundance of happiness and love to Connie and Shona, that he too will bring healing, light and love to Connie now.

Boity posted:

Fans took to the comment section of Boity’s post to second what she had to say. When it comes to death, something that is far more powerful than any of us, the only thing we can do is put trust in God.

Connie Ferguson breaks silence on Shona’s sudden passing

Shona and Connie Ferguson had become a force of nature in South Africa's entertainment industry. They had built an empire that will leave a lasting legacy, reported Briefly News.

Tragically, Shona Ferguson succumbed to Covid-19 complications and left the country shocked by his sudden passing.

Connie is struggling to come to terms with her sudden loss and took to her Instagram account to pen a touching letter to Shona.

The 31st of July was the anniversary of their first meeting, 20 years ago.

