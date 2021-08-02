Ramaphosa to Give Evidence Before Zondo Commission in August

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence before the Zondo Commission into State Capture

He will appear on the 11th and 12th of August and discuss his role as president and deputy president of the ANC

Social media users were divided with many saying that the hearing is a waste of tax payers money

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Zondo Commission into State Capture on Wednesday and Thursday next week. The State Capture Commission released a statement confirming that Ramphosa will appear on the 11th and 12th of August.

The statement confirms that Ramaphosa will give evidence and answer questions posed by the commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify before the Zondo Commission in August. Photo credit: @MyANC

The statement also adds that Ramaphosa will testify about his role as president and deputy president of the ANC.

Social media users react to the news

Mzilikazi ka Matshobana:

"Yes, you can ask a judge to recuse himself if you have sober reasons that the judge is biased against you. What were Zuma's reasons? Zondo is his friend? That's not a reason. You must have good reasons, sir. Rights are not absolute... they all have limitations."

@lyricsplug:

"He won't appear, he's gonna find something to do and say it's important, like go to Europe or have a funeral to attend."

Ramaphosa had previously testified before the commission

Ramaphosa spoke about how the ANC's actions influence the mood of the rest of the country. The president admitted that the political party could've done more to speak out against corruption.

According to Ramaphosa, South Africa has corrected some of the problems in the past but more still has to be done to make the country truly equal for all.

"The ANC hold power not just for ourselves, but in the interests of our people," he said.

Thuli Madonsela hopes Jacob Zuma will learn from his arrest

The former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has come out with some words for former President Jacob Zuma.

According to EWN Madonsela stated that she was sorry that the former president is now in prison, however, she hoped that he learnt a lesson from the ordeal.

She further went on to say that Zuma did not have to go to jail, all he had to was take accountability for his actions and obey a court like ordinary South African citizens have to.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court by defying a court order to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and give testimony.

