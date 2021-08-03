DJ Tira is not prepared to take the blame for the lit groove that recently went down and he doesn’t seem to care much about it either

Taking to social media to try and clear his name, Tira put the blame on the venue owner, claiming he is just a DJ

People were not happy with Tira’s post and took to the comment section to make it known that they still blame him

DJ Tira has come forward to defend his name, showing zero care for the fact that he was part of a super spreader event that is technically illegal in terms of current lockdown restrictions.

Taking to social media to silence the ‘yappers’, Tira made it clear that he is not a venue owner, only a DJ, implying that he is not the one to blame for the lit groove that took place.

DJ Tira has come under fire on social media after a clip of a gig at a club took people by surprise. Image: @djtira.

Tira added a nice touch by accompanying the post with a picture of himself wearing a mask, telling peeps to stay safe. LOL, it is too much!

Tira posted:

“While yap yapping about my name don't forget I don't own a venue, I'm a DJ, I get booked to come and perform, get paid and go home. Be responsible and remove yourself from places that may be a danger to your health. Makoya Bearings #RockstarForever 21 Years of greatness.”

Seeing Tira trying to shift the blame for the groove, people went in hard, letting him know that his attempt failed. Shame, Tira just dug his hole even deeper.

@tankiso_tenene let Tira know that his vaccine part post set this all off:

@CoruscaKhaya told Tira to take accountability for his part in it all:

@kabelodick went in hard, telling Tira to stop trying to shift the blame:

DJ Tira proposes throwing Fact! Durban Rocks only for people who have been vaccinated

DJ Tira had good intentions at heart when he shared that his next huge event, Fact! Durban Rocks, would only allow Covid-19-vaccinated people, reported Briefly News.

The festival is one of the biggest parties in the country and the DJ likely wanted to prevent it from becoming a super spreader.

However, his post was not received well and he ended up getting the dragging of his life. The backlash was so bad that the media personality was forced to delete the post, but it was all too little, too late.

@thandekalo said:

“Imagine the whole of me getting an injection just to see DJ Tira. Kill me!”

