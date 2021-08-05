Prince Kaybee Shoots His Shot, SA Reacts: “This Lady Is Beautiful”

South African media personality Prince Kaybee recently took to social media to shamelessly shoot his shot at a gorgeous woman

The music producer responded to a video that the the stunner posted and showered her with compliments about her voice

Mzansi social media users saw right through the compliments and hilariously shared their thoughts about his flirtation

Prince Kaybee just can’t stop chasing skirts. The media personality recently hilariously shot his shot at a stunning woman on social media.

Prince Kaybee made his move on a stunning woman online recently. Image: @princekaybeesa

Responding to a video from the stunner, Kaybee showered her with compliments:

“You have a beautiful speaking voice, has depth at the same time mid-pitched, almost like you have range to to assist all vocal types, Soprano, Alto and could possibly go an octave high in harmonising a Turner piece. What a colourful diaphragm.”

Mzansi social media users were on to him as soon as they saw the post.

@sibo_menzi said:

“Damn…You said all of that and she didn't even sing...”

@sabzeroh said:

“Strategically shooting your shot Bru?”

@zwolunga said:

“I feel you, bro. This lady is effortlessly beautiful.”

After being called out, Prince Kaybee responded by saying:

“After my hearing held by Men's Conference at Bloemfontein High Court verdict reads as follows: After careful consideration, we as the commission grant you relief to extend gratitude to anyone, hearing will commence next year June.”

Prince Kaybee throws shade at former girlfriend Hazel over matric qualification

Prince Kaybee recently threw some shade at his former mistress on social media. Briefly News reported that DJ Prince Kaybee shook the Twitter-sphere on Friday after taking a dig at Hazel regarding his own unfulfilled Grade 12 qualification.

Somewhat unprovoked, the Free State-born musician jumped on a tweet that highlighted how high school teachers would convince learners that matric was the key to success. Prince Kaybee said in his tweet reply:

“Lol I didn't even get to matric but if that’s what they told y’all, how is it planning out?”

@dumisane_ answered to the DJ that the entertainer is not educated after all. He was not looking for a Twar with Prince but he is aware that Kaybee indeed went to school based on his input in the economy.

“Wena ke go bone kgale gore awa tsena skolo …I'm not fighting you bro, I'm just saying wa jumpisa gore awa tsena skolo…Tse tsa di economy and what not ke di taba tsa hao le Hazel.”

