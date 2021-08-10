Connie Ferguson Is Batting Without Shona by Her Side: “I Miss My Person”

Connie Ferguson is finding it hard to be without her late husband Shona Ferguson and it does not seem to be getting easier

Taking to social media with a powerful clip, Connie explained how much she misses the things she and Shona used to do together

Seeing Connie’s emotional post, fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section to let Connie know how inspiring her strength is

Connie Ferguson's heart is still feeling extremely heavy and empty since the passing of her beloved husband Shona Ferguson.

Taking to social media to release her feelings, Connie expressed just how much she misses Shona. Connie and Shona were a power couple and she is struggling without her person.

Connie Ferguson is still processing the death of her husband Shona Ferguson and battling to do life without him.

Connie spoke about how Shona and she used to lay on the carpet every Sunday and just speak about life and that these are the moments she will forever value.

While Connie knows that Shona will always be with her in spirit, she dearly misses having him there by her. Doing life without him, Connie never imagined having to do this.

Connie posted:

Knowing what a tight unit Connie and Shona were, fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section to show Connie support. Some cannot begin to imagine how hard it is, however, they know Connie’s strength and have faith that she will get through this with the help of God.

@omuhlegela posted:

“My word. Your strength is extremely admirable mama, God truly chooses his strongest soldiers to fight the toughest battles. You’ve got this. ❤️”

@Mslelobshowed support:

“Thank you for sharing this with us. ❤️ Praying for you still.”

@zenandemfenyana praised Connie’s strength:

“Your strength is remarkable Mama ❤️❤️❤️ All my love to you.”

@lonks_in_black said some powerful and kind words:

“It’s insane how you’re the one that’s making all of us soooo strong and we’re the ones that need to be there for you right now❤️ You’re a gem Ma❤️”

Alicia Ferguson promises to continue her late dad's legacy

In related news, Briefly News reported that Alicia Ferguson promised to continue her father's legacy. Shona Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday, 4 August in Johannesburg.

The Queen producer and actor's youngest daughter told mourners at the funeral that she will make her late pops proud. She expressed that Shona encouraged her to take bigger steps in life.

Alicia said the Ferguson Films founder motivated her to go for all the things she wants in life.

"In the past I was a child who was very much in a shell. He opened that shell and let me barge out."

In her moving tribute, Alicia said Shona promised to always be by her side,

"Wherever he is, wherever I am."

She also promised:

"I will always carry on his legacy and I will make him and my family proud."

