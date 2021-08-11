President Cyril Ramaphosa will be giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday and Thursday

Ramaphosa will continue to testify about his time as Deputy President under former President Jacob Zuma

Ramaphosa previously testified that the African National Congress initially did not do enough to stop state capture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday and to continue to give testimony about his time serving as Deputy President under former President Jacob Zuma.

This week's appearance by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Commission will mark the pinnacle of three years of oral evidence heard by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, according to IOL.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the Zondo Commission on Wednesday to continue with testimony he began in April. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa is anticipated to testify and be questioned on subjects that fall under the commission's terms of inquiry, including ANC affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ramaphosa will begin by concluding his testimony on his term as head of the ANC, which began in late April this year, according to SABC News. Ramaphosa previously testified that the ANC had not done enough to curb the issues of state capture.

When Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula initially highlighted state capture at a 2011 National Executive Committee meeting, Ramaphosa stated the party hadn't paid much attention.

According to Ramaphosa, the question of whether state capture exists and what to call it was heavily debated inside the ANC and wider society at the time. The Zondo Commission will hear testimony from the president on Wednesday and Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa: State capture inquiry highlights so far

Briefly News previously reported, President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally testifying before the Zondo Commission of State Capture and is speaking out. Briefly News takes a look at the highlights during Ramaphosa's testifying and what this means for the ANC's alleged shady dealings.

Ramaphosa admits the ANC could have done more

Ramaphosa spoke about how the ANC's actions influence the mood of the rest of the country. The president admitted that the political party could've done more to speak out against corruption.

According to Ramaphosa, South Africa has corrected some of the problems in the past but more still has to be done to make the country truly equal for all.

The ruling party wants to correct the ills of the past

The president spoke about the deployment of cadres in the ANC. Ramaphosa says that the people who are put in key state positions have to do their best to make the country better than what it is now.

Ramaphosa says that the people who are deployed into state positions need to be "fit for purpose".

Ramaphosa speaks about how he feels about testifying

In the past, the president said that he would step down from his position if he was found guilty of any allegations against him. Speaking to the media, Ramaphosa said that this was something he had to do.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za