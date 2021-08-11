3 Mzansi Celebrity Death Hoaxes That Have Left Peeps Shook

Death hoaxes have been the latest trend in the country as Mzansi social media users found fascination in prematurely killing off celebrities.

Briefly News takes a look at 3 death hoaxes that rocked South Africa.

1. Zola 7 death hoax trends in Mzansi, forcing muso to respond

Zola 7 was killed off by Mzansi social media users yet again. The veteran musician has been no stranger to hoaxes about his death and the latest was no different. Zola trended all through Sunday night and Monday morning, July 26, as rumours of his demise swirled.

Social media users made Zola 7 trend when they announced his passing. Image: @jamazola7

Close friends were not spared the panic and frantically called the Kwaito star to check on his health. Only then did they return to social media to dispel the rumours.

2. Koko Mantsha death hoax leaves Mzansi broken

The internet was abuzz with rumours that Skeem Saam actress Koko Mantsha had passed away. The rumours started after a Facebook post claimed that the popular actress had died. This was fake news that sparked unnecessary panic online.

Phil Mphela took to the internet to clear up the confusion and made it clear that Mantsha was alive.

3. Kabza De Small trends as he becomes most recent death hoax victim

Kabza De Small trended on Monday, 9 August, after being the victim of yet another online death hoax.

The Amapiano producer was believed to have been in the car that resulted in the fatal accident which claimed the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau and three others.

As social media users waited for confirmation of the news, Kabza trended and some even paid their tributes to the artist. Kabza then posted a tweet that sent waves of relief rippling through the country.

However, not all celebrity death announcements have been hoaxes.

Mpura and Killer Kau sadly pass away in tragic car accident

South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

