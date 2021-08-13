Eish: Somizi to Appear in Court Over Mbalula Lockdown Slip

Somizi Mhlongo is set to appear in court in October over the Mbalula lockdown 'joke' he made last year

The embattled media personal is charged with the alleged contravention of the Disaster Management Act

The case adds to the string of problems that Somizi is currently going through after his estranged husband Mohale Motaung accused him of domestic abuse

Things seem to be unravelling for Somizi Mhlongo as the celeb is due to appear in court soon. The appearance is over the media personality making a joke about crucial lockdown information in April last year, claiming to have received the information from Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Responding to the allegations against him, Mbalula laid charges against Somizi for spreading fake news regarding the pandemic - something that has been deemed a criminal offence.

According to the Citizen, Somizi is facing charges of allegedly contravening the Disaster Management Act. The publication reports that Mhlongo’s lawyer, Jaya Moodley, said they would be going to trial in October but there is no case against his client.

The lawyer further revealed that the matter had been postponed too many times over the past year. During this time, Somizi hwas even been arrested and released on bail.

Mbalula later said that he had personally forgiven Somizi and accepted the joke but it was important to lay official charges so as to not be accused of favouritism.

Things are going wrong on all sides for Somizi Mhlongo as he was recently dropped by numerous brands.

