Emtee Makes It Clear He Ain’t Interested in Beef with Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has allegedly been taking stabs at Emtee and some fans are having none of it; neither is Emtee

Responding to a social media user’s post, Emtee made it clear that he is not interested in drama with Cassper

Some fans feel people are just trying to create beef between Cassper and Emtee while others are sure Cass is gunning for Emtee

Mzansi rapper Emtee and Cassper Nyovest do not have the greatest relationship. It has been said that Cass has been taking jabs at Emtee, however, Emtee really could not care less.

Some Emtee fans are sure Cassper Nyovest has been calling Emtee out, however, Emtee is not interested. Image: @casspernyovesta nd @emteethehustla.

Responding to a fan's post on social media in which they pointed out Cassper’s alleged dissing, Emtee made it clear that he is not interested, as reported by TimesLIVE.

Emteed responded saying, “I lost fux to give on God,” which pretty much means he does not care what Cassper is saying.

Emtee posted in response:

The post spilt Emtee fans with some certain that Cassper is out to get Emtee and others feeling like people are just trying to start drama over nothing.

@youngrichbab is not so sure how true all of this is:

“He is lying... Emtee, these people trying to bring unnecessary beef.”

@og_quanga feels this is not the time for Mzansi artists to be beefing:

@BoyFromHeaven4 hyped Emtee up, letting him know that he’s taking the right approach:

Cassper Nyovest is not worried about The Braai Show drama, he got paid

In other Cassper Nyovest-related drama, Cassper has distanced himself from all the drama around The Braai Show, reported Briefly News. The SABC, Cake Media and AKA have reportedly served each other court papers after the show hired Mufasa as its new presenter.

AKA shared that he wasn't aware that his arch-rival had been employed as the new host of the SABC 1 programme. Supa Mega also claimed that he owns 50% of the show.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to respond to a tweep who said he was ready to be the star's lawyer should he need one.

Cass shared that he doesn't need a lawyer because he was not "attached" to the ongoing drama. According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper boastfully said:

"I don't need a lawyer. I am in no way attached to anything here. I got paid for a service. I delivered a service and I damn well enjoyed shooting #TheBraaiShowWithCass. It is shot already, I got paid already. It's funny looking at people arguing about something that's done."

