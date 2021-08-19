South African media personality Master KG has been giving away some money on social media recently

The musician splurged on an artist that drew a beautiful picture of him and gave him a cool R1 000 in cash

Mzansi social media users were happy for the artist but also desperate to be next on the list of cash recipients

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Master KG recently gave away R1000 to an artist that drew an incredible portrait of him. When the fan, named @lelo_artist, shared the drawing with the musician, Master KG could not hide how impressed he was.

Master KG gave away R1 000 to an artist recently. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

He retweeted the picture on Twitter and commented:

“You deserve 1tao for this please send details.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Master KG then went on to send money to the artist and shared proof of the transaction on social media.

“There you go ntwana keep drawing more good stuff.”

Social media users shared their thoughts about the generous nature of Master KG.

@queencalypso7 said:

“It's really a beautiful drawing. I like.”

@ceciliacc said:

“So us with no talents won't win neh.”

Money’s up: Master KG trends after dropping some heavy racks on fans

Briefly News reported that Master KG is loaded and has no issues sharing his hard-earned cash. The musician took to social media and offered to drop some money on random fans.

The global star gave away R1 000 in cash to several fans, much to their excitement. It seems the muso was in a good mood and no one is complaining about that!

The reactions to the giveaway were hilarious as social media users did their best to get his attention so they could also get some money.

Thuli P wants R10k from Master KG giveaway, he agrees

Master KG's money giveaway has attracted the attention of his friend and Mzansi actress Thuli Phongolo The stunning South African media personality requested that Master KG give her R10 000 and he happily obliged.

The interaction garnered mixed reactions from social media users who felt that Thuli was taking attention away from their own chances to win.

@TMakopelane said: “Tjo re comment on every tweet and get ignored. AboThuli comment just once and get recognised?”

@_mmakoma said: “Ga go monate goba small account jerrr its not easy at all. You getting ignored left right and centre.”

Source: Briefly.co.za