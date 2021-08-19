Prince Kaybee Tears Into Cassper: “From Shortpan to Sasko Sam”

South African music producer Prince Kaybee has blasted Cassper Nyovest once again, even giving him a new nickname

The Club Controller hitmaker was weighing in on the debate about Cassper's sneakers when he threw some shots that left him trending

Mzansi social media users were divided in their reactions, some were annoyed by the animosity between the pair while others could not contain their laughter

Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee are once again trending on social media.When peeps took jabs at Cassper’s Drip Footwear sneakers, Prince Kaybee decided to chip in with his opinion which also resulted in him coining a hilarious new nickname for Cassper.

Prince Kaybee has hit out at Cassper Nyovest once again.

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @mrhandsomeza posted:

“Cassper is killing that Drip brand. He hijacked a well established brand and made it about him, while his sneaker quality is an insult to the consumer. We must stop sugar courting, black business must sell quality and not blackmail us with "black owned" term.”

Prince Kaybee responded:

“Just want to defend Sasko Sam here for once, starting and designing your own shoe is from scratch is Expensive, he doesn’t have the money to do that so best bet is get a chinese existing design, put a tree and sell to Dome FillUps, commercial Buisness principal.”

The nickname Sasko Sam left Mzansi howling:

@danielyshifiwa said:

“Aii Kaybee bro, so vele we’re gonna be subjected to constant trolling here on Twitter instead of signing the contract and actually getting in the ring with the guy and doing your talking there? Phela this is honestly boring now.”

@youngboyz said:

“From shortpan to sasko sam, next week he will be "tsubinyana”.

The pair have been having it out on social media for weeks now.

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

Prince Kaybee revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened. According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilled all the tea. He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

