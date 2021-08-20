Shauwn Mkhize Celebrates Royal AM's Move to PSL: "Women in Power"

Shauwn Mkhize took to social media a few days ago to celebrate her team Royal AM's move to the PSL

Shauwn Mkhize took to social media recently to celebrate her soccer team Royal AM's move to the DStv Premiership. The flamboyant businesswoman bought the status of PSL side Bloemfontein Celtic for R50 million recently.

The Uzalo actress has for a long time been saying that she'll make sure that her son, Andile Mpisane's dream of playing in the PSL comes true. Andile doubles up as a player and manager at Royal AM.

Shauwn Mkhize celebrated Royal AM's move to the PSL recently. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, MaMkhize shared a video of herself being warmly welcomed at the luxurious Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga. According to Youth Village, she captioned her post:

"From our mouths to Gods ears. PSL, ROYAL AM here we come. I love my team for always making me feel special I am humbled. My sis @nozipho_ngubo I love you for this. Trust His timing."

The reality TV star's fans took to her comments section to congratulate her following her boss move. Check out some of the comments below:

theyenvy.ntombi said:

"Congratulations mama."

whites_wagoon wrote:

"Congratulations, so are you guys moving Celtic to Zululand?"

madamdee_nkosi commented:

"Banyise ma... Your world, your rules, your words konke. Women in power... Happy Women's Month."

leadokuhle said:

"You are blessed indeed. Congratulations on making boss moves."

segothegoddess added:

"Congratulations mommy, super proud."

Fans share their thoughts on MaMkhize dropping R50m on Bloem Celtics

In related news, Briefly News reported that news broke over the weekend that Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize had bought Bloemfontein Celtic for an eye-watering R50 million. Social media users were wondering how much money she must have if she can pay off SARS and buy a club worth R50 million as if it were any other day.

With her purchase of Bloemfontein Celtics, Shauwn Mkhize essentially bought her way back into the PSL. She celebrated the acquisition of the club I style over the weekend and shared a stunning video on Instagram. Fans shared their thoughts on MaMkhzie casually dropping R50 million on Bloem Celtics. @Motse_mo:

"The other day I watched Kwa Mamkhize and I am still stunned at her owing more than R50m in tax debt. And then pay it over to SARS in one lump sum. And then continuing with life like nothing major just happened. I won't get over that any time soon."

@the_bono_:

"Mamkhize has some serious weight to throw around."

Source: Briefly.co.za