Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sparked the latest debate on the African National Congress (ANC) on social media

Ndlozi compared the ANC during former President Jacob Zuma's time in office to his successor and current President, Cyril Ramaphosa

Ndlozi argued there was no difference between the two administrations and made the accusation that both served the interests of foreign imperial powers

The post sparked a torrent of debate among social media users, who did not hesitate to air their views on the heated topic

Controversial Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) figure Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shaken up the political consciousness on social media by opening his newest can of worms.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Ndlozi compared the African National Congress (ANC) during former President Jacob Zuma's time in office to his successor and current President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shaken up the political consciousness on social media by opening a can of worms. Image: Sharon Seretlo, Masi Losi, Waldo Swiegers/ Gallo Images.

The politician, who has been a Member of the National Assembly since 2014, argued there was no difference between the two administrations and made the accusation that both served the interests of foreign imperial powers.

The tweet read:

"Some are working hard on these streets trying to perpetuate the lie that there is a difference between Ramaphosa and Zuma and that there are two ANCs: one good, the other bad.

"NO! They are all the same: nepotistic greedy come-Tsotsi and comprador bourgeoisie ANC and it won’t change!"

The post gained huge traction, attracting more than 2 000 likes and close to 400 comments. It sparked a torrent of debate among social media users, who did not hesitate to air their views on the heated topic.

Ndlozi tweet causes social media uproar

Briefly News took a sneak peek at some of the most interesting views to come from the post.

@Nkosinathi_99 said:

"You can't criticise Cyril without dragging Zuma's name uyanyanyisa."

@BalaMakhani wrote:

"I guess Malema and Shivambu will never change too. These are former ANCYL leadership."

@MolotoMabatame9 added:

"Chief, the problem is SA voters are voting for this party. Check our performance at Bi election."

@ranaperefilwe1 noted:

"I'm sure you've got enough on your plate to be meddling in ANC internal business!"

@Alpha35623587 offered:

"Remind people that we don't have a Ramaphosa or Zuma problem in this country, we have an ANC problem."

Source: Briefly.co.za