Shawn Mkhize Pens Letter to Black Women: “Never Let Them Dim Your Light”

Businesswoman and TV personality, Shauwn Mkhize, recently achieved a major win after buying her way into the Premier Soccer League (PSL)

The media personality took to social media to share some wise words to other brown skin girls who wish to follow in her path

Mkhize encouraged the women to keep shining and never let anyone downplay their light and potential

South African media personality Shauwn Mkhize has been in the headlines recently after she pulled off some major moves to ensure her entries into the PSL with her club Royal AM.

The businesswoman is now the first woman to enter the biggest South African soccer league. TshisaLive reported that an inspired Khizo took to social media to motivate other black women in an open letter.

Shawn Mkhize has written a letter to black women. Image: @kwamamkhize

The flamboyant media personality wrote:

“Dear brown skin girl, Remember that your sparkle is your everyday gift to the world. Never give them a chance to dim your light, keep shining and being a constant reminder that black is beautiful! Black is power! Black is excellence and black is magic!”

Here are some of the comments:

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates Royal AM's move to PSL: "Women in power"

Mkhize recently made headlines for managing to make her way into the PSL. Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize took to social media recently to celebrate her soccer team Royal AM's move to the DStv Premiership.

The flamboyant businesswoman bought the status of PSL side Bloemfontein Celtic for R50 million recently.

The Uzalo actress has for a long time been saying that she'll make sure that her son, Andile Mpisane's dream of playing in the PSL comes true. Andile doubles up as a player and manager at Royal AM.

Taking to Instagram, MaMkhize shared a video of herself being warmly welcomed at the luxurious Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga.

According to Youth Village, she captioned her post: "From our mouths to Gods ears. PSL, ROYAL AM here we come. I love my team for always making me feel special I am humbled. My sis @nozipho_ngubo I love you for this. Trust His timing."

