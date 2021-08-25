Makhadzi Sheds Light on Relationship With Master KG: “We Are Cool”

South African singer and dancer, Makhadzi, recently took to social media to give clarity on her relationship with Master KG

The pair were one of Mzansi's hottest couples, but the union ended in tears and the country wanted to know why

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Khadzi explained that the pair realised that they were better off as friends

Makhadzi and Master KG’s relationship has captivated Mzansi’s interest for a long time. The pair have broken up but seem to still be in contact and enjoy a very friendly relationship, so much so that many assumed they were back together. The Ghanama hitmaker has now clarified what Master KG means to her.

Makhadzi opened up about her relationship with Master KG. Image: @makhadzirsa

Source: Instagram

TshisaLive reported that Makhadzi went live on Facebook and the very first question was about Master KG. A curious fan asked what happened between the pair. Their relationship was highly documented but their break up was pretty private and many still wonder what happened.

She responded:

“What happened between Master KG and I is, we decided to be a brother and sister. We are OK. We are cool.”

She then said she has moved on and has a “jealous” boyfriend.

This comes just a few days after Makhadzi took to social media to ask Master KG to “bless” her with some money during his Twitter giveaway.

Makhadzi butters up ex bae Master KG: “Please bless me”

Makhadzi has been watching Master KG making it rain on social media and she wants in. Taking to Twitter, Khadzi asked her former boo to give her some money too.

In a hilarious exchange on social media, Makhadzi asked to be blessed as she was also listening to Master KG’s music. Her post read:

“When you bless them, please bless me. Whanitwa mos! I listen to your songs every day actually now as I speak I locked my self in my room listening to your music and my upcoming album.”

Master KG acknowledged the post with a laugh and social media users loved it. However, others advised Makhadzi to join the queue, as they too were waiting to be blessed by the generous Limpopo hitmaker.

Source: Briefly.co.za