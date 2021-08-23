Makhadzi Butters Up Ex Bae Master KG: “Please Bless Me”

South African media personality Makhadzi recently left Mzansi laughing when she appealed to her ex-bae Master KG for some money.

The Jerusalema hitmaker has been giving away money on social media and Makhadzi wanted her share

Makhadzi is not the only South African celebrity to shoot their shot at Master KG's money; Thuli P recently did the same

Makhadzi has been watching Master KG making it rain on social media and she wants in. Taking to Twitter, Khadzi asked her former boo to give her some money too.

In a hilarious exchange on social media, Makhadzi asked to be blessed as she was also listening to Master KG’s music. Her post read:

“When you bless them, please bless me. Whanitwa mos! I listen to your songs every day actually now as I speak I locked my self in my room listening to your music and my upcoming album.”

Master KG acknowledged the post with a laugh and social media users loved it.

@chanduratshi said:

“She can't even write Wanitwa Mos! She must just stop being selfish, she left you and thought maybe you won't #Shineyourlight without her...”

@plusizegoddess said:

“Master KG I dropped out of school just to listen go your music wa tseba. Even as I speak I'm listening to your upcoming album. I know it has not been dropped but I'm listening it in your mind as you're still planning it. Track 3 ela o feature Beyonce e tlo kgaola ngwaga.”

@nunkie said:

“Wanitwa mos, bless us Master KG.”

Master KG responds to Thuli Phongolo’s ‘offensive’ statement: “We are cool buds”

Master KG had to pour cold water over rumours that he was dating Thuli P recently. Thuli harshly slammed the rumours, leading to Mzansi dragging her.

Some felt that the way she addressed the situation was rude, making it seems as if Master KG was beneath her. Master KG, however did not seem offended.

The music producer defended Thuli and said that her remarks were not malicious. He posted:

“Me and @Thuli_P We good... We talk and we cool buds... so I don't think she was undermining me or anything with that post... Because we respect each other for sure.”

Source: Briefly.co.za