Widow Receives Generous R35 000 Donation After Husband, 32 Dies From COVID-19

A recently widowed woman has received a generous donation of R35 000 from the kind-hearted people at Jacaranda FM's 'Good Morning Angels'

The young mom of two lost her husband, 32 to COVID-19 related complications just weeks after their daughter's birth

The woman shared a few touching words about the memory of her husband

A local woman has received an extremely generous donation of R35 000 just one month after her husband passed. The widow, Bianca van Staden, 25 welcomed her second child with hubby Tiaan just a few weeks before the businessman succumbed to COVID-19 related complications.

Bianca van Staden lost her husband, Tiaan to severe COVID-19 related complications. Images: Tiaan van Staden/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Just two short weeks after the birth of their baby girl, Tiaan began to feel ill and got antibiotics to treat what at the time the couple thought might just be a mild cold. Despite being a fit and healthy 32-year-old, Tiaans condition continued to deteriorate and he passed on the 26th of July, Jacaranda FM reports.

Bianca's story

Following her husbands passing, Bianca wrote to the radio station. The newly widowed mom of two had relied on her husbands income to support the family and although the couple had access to some medical aid benefits, no will or policy was left in place for Tiaan's unexpected passing.

The desperate mom had to scramble to find a job, earning a minimum wage of R5 500. With medical bills to pay off and a young family to support, the cash was not enough.

The generous R35 000 donation

The kind-hearted people at Jacarada FM's 'Good Morning Angels' awarded the young mom R35 000 to assist in paying off her medical bills and to continue to taking care of her children. It's hoped the small donation will make things a little easier for the young family.

Speaking candidly about the memory of her loving husband, Bianca had this to say:

"He was a wonderful man who received much honour. He had his own tyre business and touched so many people and always helped everyone. He always provided for us."

