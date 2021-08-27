South African musicians Makhadzi and Lady Du have released a new song and are trending on social media

In the track, Amapiano vocalist, Lady Du, surprised fans by rapping in Tshivenda instead of her usual singing

The unexpected coupling has divided listeners; some have felt the track just doesn't do it for them while others seemed to love it

Makhadzi and Lady Du have been hyping their new song Tchukutcha and have finally dropped it.

As Mzansi’s biggest female artists currently, many had high expectations for the jam but it seems disappointment is the order of the day. ZAlebs reported that reactions to the track have been mixed.

Undeterred, Khadzi took to social media to promote her work. The Ghanama hitmaker said the track was released in the month of August to commemorate women’s mother and their boss girl moves.

Mzansi reacts to Tchukutcha drop by Makhadzi and Lady Du

As mentioned, reactions to the song were mixed. Briefly News gathered that some loyal fans rooted for the song, others were just not feeling it.

Mohale Motaung, a known Makhadzi fan, shared his excitement and love for the song.

He posted:

“WAKE UP Y’ALL - @MakhadziSA has a new single out ft. @Ladydu_sa #Tchukutsha OUT NOW!”

@godfrey322 said:

“#Tchukutsha by Makhadzi ft Lady duu the song its on the other level and it's taking the country to level 5.”

Others, however were not so impressed.

@mashoodoz said:

“Lady Du verse on that Makhadzi new song ... I thought she was gonna sing but she decided to rap with her broke Tshivenḓa...The verse doesn't make sense.”

@nobakom said:

“I am a bit disappointed with Makhadzi's new song 'Tchukutsha' ft Lady Du.”

@stenfordM1 said:

“If we are to be honest Makhadzi shouldn't be doing piano, it was good on Kokovha album but this #Tchukutsha song with Lady du is overhyped. The only thing that makes our SA artists not to elevate is paid promos tsa R100 ledi data bundles. If we are to be honest are you happy??”

Makhadzi sheds light on relationship with Master KG

Makhadzi recently trended for something else other than her music recently. The musician has had a complicated relationship with her ex Master KG. Briefly News reported that she recently shed some light on the mystery.

TshisaLive reported that Makhadzi went live on Facebook and the very first question was about Master KG. A curious fan asked what happened between the pair. Their relationship was highly documented but their break up was pretty private and many still wonder what happened.

She responded:

“What happened between Master KG and I is, we decided to be a brother and sister. We are OK. We are cool.”

She then said she has moved on and has a “jealous” boyfriend.

