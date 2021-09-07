Mjolo Loading: Kamo Mphela Wants to Meet International Rapper Drake

There have been a lot of rumours that international superstar has been eyeing our local talent Kamo Mphela

The Amapiano dancer and vocalist now wants to meet the Certified Lover Boy creator to see for herself

Many Mzansi social media users were happy with the idea, while others were devastated that their chances with her were blown

Kamo Mphela has finally caved in to the Drake rumours that have been surrounding her. According to many people including Cassper Nyovest, the Certified Lover Boy has had his eye on the Mzansi stunner.

Kamo Mphela is ready to finally meet international superstar Drake.

The rumours have been so heavily propelled that Kamo now wants to meet him to see for herself.

Taking to Twitter, the Amapiano starlet posted:

“I need to speak to Drake at this point because wow.”

Mzansi social media users also agree that the dancer needs to link up with the Canadian rapper:

@peter_luyolo said:

“That would be dope, I’m pretty sure Drake would love to work with you.”

@theboy13 said:

“I remember what Cass said on that interview.”

@jxjx23 said:

“Knowing you Kamo, you probably will.”

Likoner1 said:

“Tjooo she's going to cheat on me.”

Meanwhile the young sis has been tearing it up in the UK.

Kamo Mphela gets lit in the UK, video makes Mzansi proud

Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela is currently lighting it up in the UK and from the looks of things, Sis is flying the flag high. The dancer and vocalist delivered the littest of performances and drove the crown wild with her sensational dance moves.

A video compilation of her performance was shared online and Mzansi social media users were left both impressed and proud.

@upeace said:

“That video ya Kamo Mphela at the UK gave me goosebumps yhoo.” @uNhlaka said: “Can’t help but think of Babes Wodumo when I see Kamo Mphela killing it in the UK. Saba indoda!”

Mzansi compares Babes Wodumo to Kamo Mphela

Meanwhile Mzansi social media users have been thinking a lot about Babes Wodumo while Kamo is enjoying international success.

Kamo Mphela Compared to Babes Wodumo After Epic UK Performance

Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela slayed her performance in London, UK recently. After videos of the Amapiano artist's epic performance trended on social media, some people started comparing her to Gqom star, Babes Wodumo.

Kamo's fans went wild during the concert in London when she and her dancers took to the stage and danced to her hit, Nkulunkulu. Her fans in Mzansi also went crazy after watching a clip she posted on Instagram.

Trolls started comparing Kamo to Babes Wodumo. Some haters even threw shade at the eLamont hitmaker, claiming she fell after she started dating Mampintsha.

