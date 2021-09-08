Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stated at a media briefing on Wednesday that the municipal elections are set for 1 November

Dlamini-Zuma says President Cyril Ramaphosa may move South Africa from Lockdown Alert Level 3

This will give political parties the opportunity to hit the campaign trail and garner votes from their supporers

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can start preparing to cast their votes as the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the date local government elections will take place.

Speaking at a press briefing to proclaim the date of municipal elections on Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma set the election date for Monday, 1 November, according to SABC News.

The date for the local government elections has been officially set for Monday 1 November by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Image: Darren Stewart

The new date will officially be tabled after voter registration weekend which takes place on 20 September.

She said that date cannot be gazetted at this present time because it would force voter registration to close and she stated that it was important to allow South Africans the opportunity to register, according to The Witness.

“This is because if we gazette it now then the voter registration process will have to close immediately, thereby depriving citizens enough time to register,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

Political parties will be allowed to hit the campaign trail

Dlamini-Zuma stated that political organisations would be given a chance to campaign and secure votes, however, this will be done within limitations.

She stated that given that the country is currently on Lockdown Alert Level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa was looking into possibly moving South Africa to a less restrictive level, reports News24.

