Zodwa Wabantu knows how to have a good time and on this occasion she got to live her best life without having to worry about the bill at the end of the evening

Being invited to party at DJ Somebody’s joint, Ayepyep, Zodwa was told to eat and drink whatever she wanted to, and best believe she did

Zodwa allegedly racked up a bill amounting to over R8 000, which her generous host DJ Somebody happily settled

Zodwa Wabantu partied like it was her last day on earth, and the best part is she did it for mahala! Getting invited to DJ Somebody’s boujee club Ayepyep, Zodwa was treated like royalty.

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu recently took to social media to reveal that DJ Sumbody invited her over to come and have some fun at Ayepyep. Image: @zodwalibram

DJ Somebody invited Zodwa and her posse to his jol, Ayepyep, and he told her to eat and drink whatever her heart desired, reported ZAlebs. This is not the first time he’s done this though.

Pop culture news breaker, Musa Khawula, claims that Zodwa racked up a bill of over R8 000 and DJ Somebody happily settled it. He’s the boss, you know, money ain't an issue for DJ Somebody.

Musa posted:

Zodwa definitely has a lit circle with friends who are always ready to have a good time and we are sure this won’t be the last time DJ Somebody invites Zodwa, or another Mzansi celeb, over to party.

