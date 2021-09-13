Duduzile Throws Shade at Ramaphosa, Gets Roasted by SA: “Where Are the Guptas?”

Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, has headed online to criticise Cyril Ramaphosa

She's accusing the leader of building his wealth and prominence on the shoulders of poor black South Africans

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their mixed reactions to the heated post

Duduzile Zuma has social media users talking after sharing some shady remarks directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa. She accused the leader of reaching his prominent position on the backs of black South Africans.

Duduzile Zuma has thrown some serious shade at President Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Getty

Source: Twitter

, @DZumaSambudla's heated post explains it all.

Check out the post below:

South Africans certainly had mixed reactions to the post with many people finding her criticism of Ramaphosa quite hypocritical. Many felt she was not one to speak, especially given her father, Jacob Zuma's numerous corruption scandals.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Cheetahplains said:

"Argh voetsek. Privileged kid. Where are the Guptas?"

@cbinatiskuku said:

"The replies here are amazing haha. I have hope for our country. Zuma camp a sinking ship. The best yet is they created their own holes."

@mlugisikelly1 said:

"By the way Duvanka, where do you work? You seem to have too much time in your hands to tweet kak."

@ShabsMshengu said:

"Like father, like daughter - married to loot."

@AniElvisChined1 said:

"Cyril will remain the light of our modern democracy.. people have a mouth and will speak bad about anyone."

@Super_Lefa45:

"The game ended when we demanded that Zuma fall, and he did fall. Game over. Where are the Guptas?"

Duduzile Zuma gives shout out to Lady Du for lit song: “uZuma Yi Star”

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma, recently took to social media to show love to Amapiano vocalist Lady Du.

The musician recently shared a video of herself jamming to a track about the former President.

On Thursday, Duduzile reposted the video on Twitter and captioned it:

“Everyday We Celebrate H.E President Jacob G Zuma Because #uZumaYiStar. Thank You @Ladydu_sa For Being Brave And Creating Such A Celebratory Hit Song About The People’s Forever President #PresidentZuma… It’s Thursday Guys, Let’s Put Our Speakers Up!”

In the clip, Lady Du can be seen driving and singing along to the lyrics which talk about what a star the former president is. The post generated a lot of attention from social media users.

Mzansi reacts to Duduzile Zuma praising Lady Du

@bara001 said:

“We love Zuma dearly. But please next put your seat belt and do this next time in the comfort of your home. Love yourself first and arrive alive.”

@ntozabantu said:

“President Zuma is loved by millions of people and hated by white monopoly Ccapital and their stooges.”

@sa_polity said:

“Is there a song about Cyril Ramaphosa, whether a political, pop or rap song? And please don’t tell me about “Pakama Ramaphosa Ixesha Lifikile.” That was an NDZ song “Phakama Nkosazana Ixesha Lifikile”. Please enlighten me.”

@boxadi said:

“Jacob Zuma is no longer a president, he's just a head of Nkandla... Please don't give him too much power, he doesn't deserve please.”

@malemalevem said:

“You can celebrate Zuma every day. He is even out of prison, but bear in mind that he won't be the president this country again. I don't worry about him, what worries me is people who still follow him as if he is going to do something better for them.”

Source: Briefly.co.za