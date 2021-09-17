Meek Mill has a lit new album dropping next month and it looks like he’s looking for a Mzansi artist to jump on it

After being questioned by a fan, Meek Mill reached out, asking who they feel he should get in touch with to collab with

Fans jumped on it, putting their favourite Mzansi hip hop artist forward to work with legendary Meek Mill

Lit American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, is on the search for a Mzansi artist to collaborate with. The world is finally seeing the untapped talent our continent holds.

Rapper Meek Mill has announced that he will be dropping a new album called 'Expensive Pain' and he might be looking for a SA collab. Image: @areecesa, @nasty_csa and @meekmill

Source: Instagram

Working on a new 18-track album called Expensive Pain, Meek Mill was asked by a fan if any SA artist would be featuring on it. Liking the sound of it, Meek Mill asked for suggestions, reported SAHipHopMag.

“Who should I use,” Meek Mill asked.

Seeing Meek Mill’s response, fans flocked to the comment section to put their favourite Mzansi rapper forward. It was no surprise when the likes of Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and A-Reece were noted multiple times. One unexpected but lit suggestion was Faith Nketsi.

Here are just some of fans suggestions:

@Aphiwe_Ntshinga feels Cassper Nyovest is reigning supreme:

“@casspernyovest is currently sitting on the throne, check his portfolio out and compare it to any SA artist, no one comes close. He's your best fit if you really considering it.”

@percy_365 put Mzansi’s main lady forward:

@ZukhanyeTimla stood up for A-Reece:

@Johnson_zw feels Emtee deserves a chance:

Nasty C and DJ Speedsta bury the hatchet, seen partying together in epic video

Hip hop DJ Speesta and rapper Nasty C have seemingly buried the hatchet. The two artists have not been seeing eye-to-eye for a long time, reported Briefly News. They have been beefing for years and now they have decided to smoke the peace pipe and move on with their careers in the entertainment space.

Their twar began when the Metro FM presenter went on social media and claimed that the There They Go rapper stole the Bamm Bamm song from him. Nasty C denied the allegations.

A clip of the two stars partying together at an event has surfaced on Twitter. According to SAHipHopMag, Speedsta took to Twitter and re-posted the video. He also shared two red heart emojis with it.

