Gabadinho Mhango Gets Into Trouble After Failing to Pay R26 000 Bill at a Club

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango got himself into a bit of a pickle after he failed to pay the bill at Club Propaganda

Mhango, according to reports, bought several drinks for guests and his bill amounted to R26 000

After the player said he didn't have money to pay, the security guards at the club held him into the early hours of the morning

Orlando Pirates player Gabadinho Mhango ran into a bit of trouble with the law over the weekend. He was nowhere to be seen on the matchday squad against Chippa United and it is starting to become clear why this is so.

Mhango decided to have a night on the town and ended up racking up a R26 000 bill at Club Propaganda. According to reports, Mhango failed to pay the bill and this resulted in him being detained by the club security into the wee hours of the morning.

Sunday World reports that Mhango bought drinks for many people in the club and was not able to pay for the bill at the end of the night. This resulted in him being held at the club but he was later released by the club security guard.

"The Malawian (Mhango) is said to have been detained for hours by the security personnel of Club Propaganda who wanted the bill paid but after many stories, the striker admitted to having no money to settle the bill," said a statement from the club.

It appears to have been a fairly unpleasant end of the week for Pirates players, as close to Mhango, recently the club had affirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari had been suspended, having been charged by the police, according to The South African.

It also seems as though the woes continue for Orlando Pirates as some of their players keep finding themselves in trouble in their personal lives.

Ben Motshwari gets suspended by Orlando Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that after being charged by the police on Monday morning, Orlando Pirates confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has been suspended.

The nature of Motshwari's offence was not disclosed by the Buccaneers, but it was bad enough for them to take drastic measures against the 30-year-old.

“Orlando Pirates football club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Motshwari after being charged by the police this morning,” said the club in a statement.

Ben Motshwari will miss Orlando Pirates' crucial Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in Soweto, according to SowetanLIVE.

