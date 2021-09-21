President Cyril Ramaphosa Says 700k Jobs have Been Created During the Pandemic

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the R500 billion stimulus package that was introduced by government has helped create employment for South Africans

According to Ramaphosa approximately 700 000 job opportunities were created in the country during the pandemic

Ramaphosa also implored Cosatu to encourage workers to get vaccinated against Covid 19 as the country battles to defeat the pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Despite South Africa's high unemployment rate, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that jobs were created during the pandemic.

Ramaphosa said that job opportunities were created largely because of the R500 billion social and economic package that was introduced last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Covid 19 social and economic stimulus package has made it possible for 700 000 jobs to be created in South Africa during the pandemic. Image: Thierry Monasse

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at a Cosatu central executive committee meeting Ramaphosa stated that the package allowed for 700 000 jobs to be created in South Africa, reports SowetanLIVE.

Reports show that since the Covid 19 pandemic, 1.4 million jobs were lost in this period. This pushed South Africa's unemployment rate to 34.4%, one of the highest unemployment rate globally.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ramaphosa encourages Cosatu to mobilise workers to get tested for Covid 19

Ramaphosa told those in attendance at the four-day meeting that the South African government was focused on efforts to get as many people vaccinated against Covid 19 and to finally overcome the pandemic.

Ramaphosa also asked Cosatu to increase its efforts in educating and encouraging South African employees and residents to get vaccinated, according to a report by EWN.

He also reaffirmed that getting vaccinated was not a requirement and that employers have to respect the rights of those who make the choice not to get vaccinated despite more and more workplaces considering to implement mandatory vaccine policies.

Ramaphosa reassures South Africans that the ANC is in safe hands

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa used the publicity from his visit to Johannesburg as voting registration opened up nationwide to reassure the public.

Ramaphosa wanted to make it clear that the ANC is united and that it is far from collapsing.

He added that if the ANC were ever to collapse it would happen on his watch. Ramaphosa addressed the media during his walk around Soweto.

From what Ramaphosa had to say, everything is going great at Luthuli House with challenges being addressed according to the SowetanLIVE.

The most recent issue for the ruling party had been the registration of candidates. The party failed to register all their candidates on time.

eNCA reported that the ANC is confident that they will perform well in the elections despite the Constitutional Court ruling against the reopening of candidate registrations.

Source: Briefly.co.za