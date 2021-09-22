“Hustle Mogirl”: Mom Makes R300 Recycling Bottles, Say She Uses Cash for Food

A clip of a mother and her child collecting plastic bottles to recycle has inspired Mzansi

According to the lady, she makes about R300 for a day's work and says she uses the extra bit of cash to feed her kids

South Africans were definitely inspired by the hardworking hustler and headed to the comments section with heartfelt reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a local mom and her son collecting bottles to recycle has inspired Mzansi. The pair take the crunched up plastic items to the local recycling plant and receive about R300 for their hard work.

This incredible mom and son make R300 recycling discarded plastic bottles. Images: @Mmasechaba_Mpho/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Mmasechaba_Mpho shared the sweet clip and says she plans on using the cash to buy some much-needed groceries for the household.

"We made R300 from this, I’m on my way to get some fresh bread for tomorrow’s breakfast for the kids," she captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans immediately fell in love with the young lady's entrepreneurial spirit, commending her for supporting the household in the small ways she can.

Others reminisced about times they would similarly spend collecting bottles for some extra cash. Many people felt it was a really good way to make some easy money.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ToBeFrankItsKay said:

"Wow at home we losing out on money mos. We collect them but once that big bag is full we take it to this other old lady to crush them and recycle to make money for her family since she is out of work."

@Thabzo_ said:

"I used to do this so that I can get money for data and Kota during my time in Tembisa because my dad refused to “spoil” me to such an extent according to him. PET bottles have money, at my street, they used to keep them for me instead of putting them in the dustbins."

@lionmaking said:

"I'm not going to celebrate mediocrity."

@silentical said:

"You are speaking from a point of privilege. Sit down. Businesses start small, no matter what type of business it is. "Mediocre" is your lever thinking. Besides she's doing something other than sitting at home waiting for the bread to land from the sky. Sis man, you are embarrassing."

@MrsmashileP

'"Hustle mogirl."

“God bless ngwana”: Creative township entrepreneur wows SA with his smart hustle

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that one entrepreneur is based in Kagiso in the West Rand and he is a serious influence on the youth for his dedication to his hustle. Sizwe operates his business in Mogale City.

Also known as 'chicken dust', the guy doesn't only do chicken but also sells braaied wors. His creative ways towards his hustle have attracted Briefly News’ attention and we also look at the social media comments.

Many people are very encouraging to the young man, who is creative and driven. According to @KasiEconomy, Sizwe is a perfect example of a business-minded person.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post below:

@Puseleso Wamolaba said:

“As a customer, I say big up Sizwe.”

@Illydic said:

“This is beautiful.”

@Musawenkosi Ledwaba said:

“Bless him!”

Refiloe Thori said:

“God bless ngwana.”

@Lettie Hloni said:

“Give that man a Bell's.”

@Letty Nyathi said:

“Where in Kagiso so that we can support him. Brilliant idea.”

@Wanda Thomas said:

"Yes creative but in running the business we still lacking especially in the townships.”

@Mathabatha Cliff said:

“Big up Sizwe. You're a true hustler.”

@Clerence Corbez said:

“Very creative, let his business grow.”

@David Mtsweni said:

“One day he will own big shisanyama having his own employees.”

@Bauty Magongwa said:

“A good start my boy. May God bless you.”

@Ziphozonke Mathe said:

“Then there will be a person who will come and tells us that South Africans are lazy. How they are lazy when oMama bethu begcwele emaRanks bedayiza amaFruit namaVeg namaSnacks nakhona bavuka ngabo Four ekuseni beyodayisa.”

Source: Briefly.co.za