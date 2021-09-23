Reports have revealed that one of the benefactors of the Digital Vibes scandal spent tons of money to finance a lavish lifestyle

Tahera Mather is said to have spent money on international travel, buying expensive clothes and giving her home a makeover

South Africans took to social media to share the discontentment of the latest revelation of taxpayer's money was used

JOHANNESBURG - More details into the Digital Vibes scandal have revealed that money meant to be used for the Covid 19 pandemic by the Department of Health was actually used to fund an expensive lifestyle for Tahera Mather, an associate of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mather is to have spent funds on shopping sprees, beauty treatments, home upgrades and international vacations.

The Special Investigating Unit submitted its report on the R150 million scandal to President Cyril Ramaphosa; however, the agency said they would still continue to collect evidence against those implicated, according to a report by EWN.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts was also briefed about the Digital Vibes report by the SIU earlier this month. According to the Daily Maverick, Mathers spent R90 000 on a Gucci shopping spree in Sandton City. She spent the money in one swipe using the company's bank card.

She spent R170 000 in total on high-end shopping sprees, beauty and spa treatments and on restaurants. Mathers spent close to R530 000 on home renovations and spent close to R200 000 while in Turkey on a two-month vacation.

Her home renovations include upgrades of kitchen appliances and it is said she bought Smeg appliances for her home. The appliances are said to have been purchased in February 2021.

Here is what South Africans had to say about Mather's shopping spree:

@kerrycullinan11 said:

"I hope there is a cold place in prison waiting for Tahera Mather, @DrZweliMkhize and all the pandemic profiteers at @HealthZA who enabled and fed off #DigitalVibes."

@StuGast said:

"This is appalling. Feels like treason to steal money for critical comms required to save lives…! Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize’s pal splurged Covid fund..."

@SABCtoo said:

"Has @CyrilRamaphosa released the Digital Vibes @RSASIU report yet?"

@handrivorster said:

"@DrZweliMkhize how do you sleep at night? @CyrilRamaphosa still no action from your office? #DigitalVibes #VoetsekANC"

@Cubed120 said:

"Its been months and very little action has been taken against the former minister and his cadres at Digital Vibes. The media is exposing all of this and f…kall is being done!!!"

