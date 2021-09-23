Master KG Celebrates After 'Jerusalema' Album Hits 300m Streams on Spotify

Master KG is in a celebratory mood after his Jerusalema deluxe album reached a whopping 300 million streams on Spotify

The album features the popular South African music producer's hit single Jerusalema and all its remixes

The Limpopo-born musician's fans took to his comment section to praise him for producing quality music

Master KG has taken to social media to celebrate after Spotify announced that his Jerusalema deluxe album has reached over 300 million streams on the music streaming platform.

The world-renowned music producer's album consists of his hit single Jerusalema and all its variations. The track Jerusalema has been keeping the world dancing since lockdown began in most countries following the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19.

The South African star has won countless international and local awards with the banger. He has also been touring the world to perform the hit live for his international fans.

According to TshisaLIVE, the musician, who has also produced hits for the likes of Nomcebo Zikode, Akon and DJ Tira, took to Twitter to share his exciting news with his fans.

Tweeps took to his comments section to congratulate the Limpopo-born artist. Check out some of their comments below:

@ManChriz54 said:

"This is proof that quality music matters a lot. Look what you have achieved with just one banger of a song. Congrats KG. Limpopo's finest product!!!!"

@OLA29636117 commented:

"Album of the year. Jerusalema is too hot."

@EvansBaloyie wrote:

"Congrats bro... We love you even here in heaven."

@Vusijay2 said:

"This song is the reason that I dance in the rain."

@Ddl06878749 added:

"Best song... I will always love this song."

Cassper Nyovest's 'Siyathandana' most streamed SA song on Spotify

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's hit single Siyathandana is the most streamed Mzansi song on Spotify, according to reports. Cassper Nyovest features songstress Boohle in the hot tune.

The track tops the Top 10 list of most streamed local songs on the music streaming platform in the past three months. Mufasa's song beat the likes of DJ Maphorisa's Banyana, John Wick by De Mthuda and Phori's trending single Izolo.

According to SAHipHopMag, the recently released list by Spotify is dominated by the Amapiano genre. The yanos are also dominating on Mzansi radio and TV stations and other official music streaming platforms.

The likes of DJ Maphorisa, De Mthuda, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small have been dropping fire yanos tracks for the past few years which have kept Mzansi music lovers on the dancefloor.

