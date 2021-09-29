The people of Mzansi are pouring their hearts out as the hashtag #MyPersonGotMarriedKaWeekend is trending on Twitter

It is revealing what happened to people when they found out the person they were dating was marrying someone else

This gut-wrenching experience seems to be common in Mzansi as the comments keep flowing from those with personal stories

We can't choose who we love but what happens when the person we're dating gets married to someone else? A trending hashtag on Twitter offers some insight.

#MyPersonGotMarriedKaWeekend shows how heartbreaking the situation can be as people share their personal stories of tragedy and healing.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @tboseZA opened the conversation further by asking:

"How did you find out? Do you want an explanation?"

Saffas from all over country responded in various ways, many showing raw emotions, others trying to rationalise the situation and some using humour to hide the pain.

@gomza_:

"That's the most cruel thing anyone can ever do - get married to another while you're seeing them exclusively. Ke boloi bo fetelletseng!"

@tsebosei:

"I think its narcissists who have no emotion? I don't know anything else. They don't see us as humans, they see us as employees to serve them I guess."

@Lungile23080586:

"Well I'm a living testimony. That's the darkest place I've ever experienced. I had to get professional help, I had anxiety, stress, depression, sleepless, suicidal, you name it. I was on medication for six months, antidepressants were my daily bread."

@KaraboKbmags:

"My friend went to visit her Mom’s family in Lesotho. Next thing I am getting calls checking where is she, I must come quick, her living in boyfriend was getting married in the West Rand. Sure enough I got the [news] he was getting married. Had to break the news to her over the phone."

@aNdaYuL

"Mjolo side effects should be recognised by medical aid, shem."

