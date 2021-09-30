AKA’s Mom Ready to Be Granny to DJ Zinhle’s Baby, but for a Price

South African media personality DJ Zinhle recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Asante

Many have wondered if AKA's mother would also play her role as the social media manager and granny of the newborn

Taking to social media, Lynn Forbes answered the question in the most amusing way

AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes has been a fabulous grandmother to the child AKA shares with DJ Zinhle, Kairo Forbes.

However, Zinhle has now moved on and had a baby with Murdah Bongz and many have wondered if Lynn will be just as present in the young child’s life.

During an Instagram Q&A session, one of her followers posed this question and Lynn readily answered. The momager joked that she would take baby Asante under her wing but for a price.

“They must pay me!” she joked.

Meanwhile DJ Zinhle revealed that motherhood was a little difficult for her the second time around.

DJ Zinhle seeing flames with newborn, 2nd time isn’t the charm

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle had forgotten how difficult it is to raise a newborn and was recently reminded while attempting to nurse Asante. The media personality admitted that she came across some difficulties which she eventually conquered.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zinhle posted:

“Breastfeeding kicked my a**, Wow. Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway I wont eventually, but Wow.”

Zee said that she and Murdah Bongz were also suffering from sleep deprivation because their newborn’s sleeping patterns.

"Murdah and I look like zombies from the lack of sleep. We are seeing flames.”

DJ Zinhle shows love to AKA, urges peeps to support his hustle

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle has shown once again just how classy she is. The media personality showed love to her ex boyfriend, AKA and his banana vodka range.

When Phil Mphela shared a post of DJ Zinhle’s MCC and AKA’s vodka, Zinhle good-naturedly encouraged the entertainment blogger to drink both the bottles. Her comment was met with positive responses from social media users.

