Manchester United vs Everton ended in a 1-1 draw, but the Red Devils will have VAR to thank after ruling out the Toffee's second goal

Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in the starting line-up, but Anthony Martial was on hand to put the hosts ahead just before half-time

Townsend pulled Everton back into the game in the 65th minute and the visitors thought they had won it in the 85th minute but Mina's strike was disallowed for offside

Manchester United drop points yet again in the Premier League following a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Saturday afternoon, October 2.

In-form striker Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in the Red Devils starting line-up, and Anthony Martial took advantage of his opportunity and scored the opening goal in the 45th minute.

The Toffees drew level in the 65th minute after Townsend was left unmarked as the Englishman fired a low drive into the net to make it 1-1 as both teams shared the spoils.

Highlights of the game

United came threatening as early as the 7th minute following a great ball by Wan-Bissaka to the back-post but Martial finished poorly.

In the 18th minute, Everton broke quickly and went on a dangerous counter-attack but the pressure was absorbed by the resolute United defence.

Just two minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side heaved a sigh of relief after Gray broke out down the left in acres of space but wasn’t picked out by Godfrey. It would have been a one-on-one for the in-form winger.

United however opened the scoring in the 42nd-minute courtesy of Anthony Martial's lovely first-time finish to send the entire Old Trafford into the wilds. Man Utd 1-0 Everton.

The hosts began the second half on a front foot as well, and in the 56 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo was brought in for Jadon Sancho while Edinson Cavani replaced Martial.

But the decision will go on to haunt Solskjaer as Everton restored parity against the run of play as Townsend found the back of the net from inside the box.

United was desperate to restore their lead, but somehow they fluffed their chances and in the 86th minute, Mina turned his effort in but the referee ruled it out for offside. It ended; Man United 1-1 Everton.

Ronaldo sends message to Man United Fans

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed gratitude towards Man United fans who stuck by the team through their hard-fought 2-1 Champions League win at Old Trafford.

United looked set to drop points against the La Liga giants during the Wednesday, September 29, clash in a result that would have left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under more pressure.

The Red Devils found themselves a goal down 13 minutes into the second half, but Alex Tells restored parity shortly after.

Having lost their Group F opener against Young Boys, the Villarreal meeting was a must-win for United to keep their hopes of progressing to the next round.

And with the scores tied 1-1, Ronaldo fired the hosts into the lead with a fine finish to send Old Trafford into raptures.

The victory revived United's chances of sealing progression to the next round of the tournament, and Ronaldo contends the turnaround only proves everything is possible.

"Now everything is possible everything is open and we believe we will go through," he said.

"This is why I came back, I missed this club a lot. I made history in this club, and I want to do it again," he added.

The Portuguese talisman also took a moment to thank United fans for playing a critical part in the stunning victory.

Prior to their victory over the Yellow Submarine, United had lost three of their last four fixtures.

The defeats include their 1-0 shock loss to Aston Villa at the weekend in the Premier League.

