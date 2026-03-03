Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze made another appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 03 March 2026

The duo face charges of attempted murder and illegal firearm possession following a shooting incident on Thursday, 19 February 2026

Mugabe's lawyer explained to the media when the defence team would be proceeding with the filing of a bail application

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze appeared in court. Image: @Chriseldalewis

GAUTENG - Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze will remain behind bars after their case was adjourned until Thursday, 5 March 2026.

Bellarmine, the son of the late Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe, was arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. He was taken into custody and questioned with Matonhdze as part of an attempted murder investigation.

The suspects were arrested following the shooting of a 23-year-old employee at the property. They made their first appearance before the court on Monday, 23 February 2026, facing charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Mugabe’s defence team is waiting for further documents

During their latest appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 03 March 2026, Mugabe’s lawyer indicated that they were ready to proceed with his bail application but could not do so yet.

He explained that they could not proceed because they were still waiting for outstanding documents from the prosecution. Mugabe’s lawyer said they needed to establish the full details of the case to properly consult with their client and take instructions before filing the bail application.

Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. Image: @zanupf_patriots

How is Mugabe’s health now?

Mugabe’s lawyer also said that no health concerns had been brought to his attention regarding his client, and there was nothing further to report regarding Mugabe’s well-being.

Several media houses recently reported that Bellarmine collapsed twice while in custody at Bramley Police Station following his arrest. The incidents are allegedly related to a pre-existing medical condition.

South Africans react to the latest court appearance

Social media users weighed in on Mugabe's latest appearance, sharing their thoughts about what should happen to him.

@PulseXZA suggested:

"Send him back to Zim."

@thulie_jula stated:

"They must deny them bail until the gun is found."

@Yknip1 urged:

"He’s a flight risk. They must deny him bail."

@MantloroRammala asked:

"Has the gun been found?"

@thabanisandile3 stated:

"He is now realising that he is in big trouble. He used to evade accountability through connections, and now it's a different territory and a different scenario. Justice will be served fairly."

