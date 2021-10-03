Cristiano Ronaldo wins first award at Man United in just one month at the club

After scoring five goals in six games, Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as Manchester United's player of the month for September

The 36-year-old announced his return to the club with a brace and went ahead to score against Young Boys, Villarreal and West Ham

Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus during the transfer window on a two-year deal and has got the fans chanting his name all the way

The 36-year-old Portuguese staged a sensational return to Old Trafford about 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

He marked his dramatic comeback with a stunning brace against Newcastle United on his debut on September 11.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went ahead to score three more goals against Young Boys, West Ham and Villarreal in the month under review.

His performances however helped him outshine his teammates who were also shortlisted for the monthly award.

Other Red Devils stars also in contention for the same prize were David de Gea, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood as published on the club's official website and reported by Sports Keeda.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been superb for the Old Trafford outfit since he regained his number one position from homeboy Dean Henderson.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are third on the Premier League table after seven rounds of English topflight games.

