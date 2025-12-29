An American woman living in South Africa asked why homes get painted every December

She noticed the tradition in Manenberg and Heideveld, but not in Sea Point, where she lives

South Africans explained the cultural practice and why it happens during the festive season

An American woman living in South Africa has asked locals to explain a December tradition she noticed in certain Cape Town communities. The video, which was posted on 28 December 2025, shows her trying to understand why people paint their homes every year at the end of the year. She shared that she lives in Sea Point but recently visited homes in Manenberg and Heideveld, where she saw families painting their houses. The practice left her confused and curious about whether it happens all over South Africa or only in certain areas.

In the clip, the woman explains that she visited many homes in the Coloured communities during the time she has been living in SA and noticed that everyone was busy painting inside their houses. She asked if this was a tradition across the whole country or just in specific communities. The woman also wondered if it had a religious meaning or if it was simply a cultural practice.

She mentioned that in America, people didn't do this, and she wanted to learn more about South African traditions since she now calls the country home. Her video got over 900 comments from South Africans who were happy to explain the practice and share their own experiences.

Mzansi answers woman's question

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @livingthedreamwithtia's clip, stating:

@LucilleKara12* said:

"The reason we do that is an old tradition. We welcome anybody to our homes, and it must be clean. If there is no money to paint, we scrub the wall and windows."

@snozizwe commented:

"😂😂😂December is a very scary month, apparently!"

@mandy_oceans shared:

"It's a South African 🇿🇦 culture, we want to celebrate Christmas in a clean house 😂😂😂. I think it's mainly because most people are on leave and they have time to give their homes some love."

@TAYLOR83 stated:

"It is all over the country."

@Black King added:

"It's called spring cleaning."

@Phaks wrote:

"😂Oo yeah, yes we make it as culture in SA, especially the black community (coloured, African) cause some of us spend most of the year in urban areas cause of employment."

@Christine commented:

"Every year it's the same story... We grew up with that, and yes, it's inside and outside! Can you please explain what you mean when you say, don't have a religious background."

@Tracy Scott said:

"I am from South Africa, and we don't do it. I think maybe just in coloured and black communities, I didn't know they did this to be honest."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

