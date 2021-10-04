The Independent Electoral Commission has confirmed that the Economic Freedoms Fighters has not signed the Code of Conduct pledge

EFF leader Julius Malema claimed to supporters while on the campaign trail over the weekend that the party signed the pledge on Friday

Party spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said the party was unable to send an official at the signing ceremony because everyone was busy

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters political party was the only political organisation with seats in the National Assembly that was not present at the Independent Electoral Commission's signing ceremony to sign the IEC Code of Conduct.

The signing ceremony was put into place for political organisations that will be contesting at the local government elections to make the commitment to follow the rules and regulations of the IEC.

According to News24, the signing ceremony took place on Friday at Naserec in Johannesburg and the EFF was the only political party that did send a representative to sign on behalf of the party. IEC commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku confirmed that Red Berets were not present at the signing ceremony.

Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF spokesperson says the Red Berets has the intention to sign the Code of Conduct, however, EFF leader Julius Malema stated while on the campaign trail in Limpopo that the party had signed the pledge, according to SABC News.

Mathys stated that the party was unable to send anyone on their behalf to sign the pledge because the EFF representatives were busy on the campaign trail. Malema however, told supporters that the party signed the Code of Conduct because it believes in free and fair elections. Malema went on to say that the party actually signed the pledge on Friday.

