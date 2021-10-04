Julius Malema Urges Young People to Get Educated and Not Rely on Grants

Leader of the Red Berets Julius Malema has told young people that they need to get an education if they want to get out of poverty

The EFF leader says that Sassa grants are not enough to raise children and the party plans to increase social grants

Malema was on the campaign trail in his hometown in Limpopo and asked residents of Seshego to give the party a chance to govern

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has urged young people in South Africa to not rely on social welfare grants but should focus on getting educated.

Malema was on the campaign trail in Limpopo over the weekend when he shared the EFF plans to also increase social grants.

Julius Malema says young people should not depend on social grants but should get educated. Image: Laird Forbes

Source: Getty Images

Malema acknowledged that Sassa grants are not enough to raise children. He stated that people who receive grants should be paid more.

When it comes to poverty, Malema told young people to go back to school and get educated so they can pull themselves out of poverty, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Malema also told residents of his hometown in Seshego, Polokwane that the EFF was the correct party to run the municipality. He asked the residents to give the party a chance to run local government, reports IOL.

Malema was backed up by Mahlale Mongwane from Seshego who told residents that Malema is a leader that supports young people.

Free water and electricity: Malema promises to use wealth tax to help the poor

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema delivered a fiery speech during the launch of the EFF's election manifesto. One of the most striking promises he made was that people who are registered for SASSA payments will receive free water and electricity.

This along with a swathe of other measures will be subsidised through a wealth tax if the EFF win the local elections.

Malema also promised to build shelters for street children and provide them with free education to give them a better future.

Malema promised to end temporary work contracts and move people onto permanent contracts and increase the minimum wage of those working in the fishing sector.

Source: Briefly.co.za